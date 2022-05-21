Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,937,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Repligen by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

RGEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $154.53. 247,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.26. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

