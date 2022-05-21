Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.94. The company had a trading volume of 450,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average of $234.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.76 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

