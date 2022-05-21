Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $160.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pivotal Research currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

