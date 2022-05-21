Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 12.7% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $934,211.97 and approximately $113,724.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00237618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003041 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

