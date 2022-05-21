Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives $11.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LILM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $5,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

