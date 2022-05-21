LINK Price Reaches $48.03 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. LINK has a market cap of $287.00 million and $733,628.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.03 or 0.00163760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 341% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.