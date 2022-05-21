Loser Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $496,209.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $496,209.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.15 or 0.12708747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 432.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,156.17 or 1.84018396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

