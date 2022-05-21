Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares rose 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 19.20 and last traded at 19.12. Approximately 557,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,834,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.36.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 21.31 and its 200-day moving average is 31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 154,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

