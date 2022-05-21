LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €780.92 ($813.46).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($708.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($860.42) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($812.50) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($875.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of EPA:MC traded down €11.90 ($12.40) during trading on Friday, reaching €556.60 ($579.79). The company had a trading volume of 700,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €617.26 and its 200 day moving average is €666.81. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($271.41).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

