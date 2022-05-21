Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.76

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 105818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

