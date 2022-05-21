MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

