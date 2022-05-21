MAI Capital Management Sells 404 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $213.50 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

