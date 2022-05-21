MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

VDC stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.86 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.89.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

