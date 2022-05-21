Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.85.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $3,589,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.