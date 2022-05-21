MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.64. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,376 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

