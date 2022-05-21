MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.64. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,376 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
