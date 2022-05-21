Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marshalls to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.91) to GBX 629 ($7.75) in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.43) on Friday. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 513.50 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($10.56). The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 628.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($357,481.34).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

