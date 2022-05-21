Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

