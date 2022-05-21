MCDEX (MCB) Price Reaches $32.09 on Exchanges

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MCDEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.93 or 1.00012962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.