McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MUX. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.21. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,461,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,558,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

