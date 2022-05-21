Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

