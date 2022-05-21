M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.59.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.