MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $42,439,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

