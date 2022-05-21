Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $56,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,299,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,304,046. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

