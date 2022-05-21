Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of GM opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.