Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

