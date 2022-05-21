Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $94.46.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

