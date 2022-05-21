Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 289 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $66.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

