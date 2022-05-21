Mizuho Cuts Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $58.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.