MKT Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $449.34 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $592.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.