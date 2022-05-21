MKT Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.15. 5,077,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

