MKT Advisors LLC Invests $931,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. United Parcel Service makes up 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

UPS traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. 3,483,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

