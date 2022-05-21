MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,357,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,367,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.