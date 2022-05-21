MKT Advisors LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QCOM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. 11,366,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

