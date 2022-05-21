MKT Advisors LLC Takes $678,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.30 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

