MKT Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,752,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,615. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.45 and its 200-day moving average is $410.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.