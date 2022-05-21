Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

Get Momentus alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MNTS stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Momentus has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 166.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,455 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 48.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentus (MNTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.