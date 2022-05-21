Monero Classic Achieves Market Cap of $732,033.37 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 85.4% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $732,033.37 and approximately $192.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00609327 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

