Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 706,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

