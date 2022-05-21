MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 371,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 1,102,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

