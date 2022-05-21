MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crown by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Crown by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock worth $1,642,601 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

