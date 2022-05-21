MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,311 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,671,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 247,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Comerica stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,016. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

