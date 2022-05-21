MQS Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.