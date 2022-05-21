MQS Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,874,000 after buying an additional 763,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. 4,850,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,872. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

