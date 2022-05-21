MQS Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,856,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.24. 738,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,240. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

