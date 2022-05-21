MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,096 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $132.28. 328,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,437. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

