MQS Management LLC Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $62.80. 540,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About EnerSys (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.