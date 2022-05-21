MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.17.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

