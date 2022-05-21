MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.97. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1,470 shares changing hands.

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.