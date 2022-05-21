Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 12,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 39,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

