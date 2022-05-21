National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Down 5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.07. 27,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 179,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.