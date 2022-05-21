National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Down 5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.07. 27,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 179,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

